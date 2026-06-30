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Top of the Tuesday to you, as we’re still reeling from a day of upsets at the World Cup yesterday. Japan nearly knocked off mighty Brazil before the Seleção charged back from down 1-0 in the second half to win — a mere prelude to an evening of Germany falling against Paraguay on penalties… and then the Netherlands doing the same against Morocco. For all of the market’s pre-tournament fixation on European powers, two of those are now gone, with only a handful remaining among the absolute top favorites. What will happen as an encore today? While Sweden probably isn’t knocking off overall favorite France, Norway could very well fall against Côte d’Ivoire, as could Mexico versus Ecuador. Along with those matches — and Serena Williams’ return to Wimbledon singles action — here’s what we’ve got our eye on today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern. 🚨= Elimination game

Soccer:

⚽ World Cup: Ivory Coast (35%) vs. Norway (65%) - 1 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup: France (89%) vs. Sweden (11%) - 5 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup: Mexico (63%) vs. Ecuador (37%) - 9 p.m. (FOX/Tele/Peacock) 🚨

⚽ World Cup odds: France 30% to win

MLB:

⚾ Pirates (31%) at Phillies (69%) - 6:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Tigers (44%) at Yankees (56%) - 7:05 p.m. (TBS)

⚾ Dodgers (60%) at Athletics (40%) - 9:40 p.m. (MLB.tv)

⚾ Championship check-in: Dodgers 30% to win World Series

WNBA:

🏀 Aces (46%) at Liberty (54%) - 7 p.m. (Prime Video) (Commissioner’s Cup Final) 🏆

🏀 Championship check-in: Lynx 30% to win WNBA title

Tennis:

🎾 Wimbledon, Round 1 (ESPN/ESPN+) - Jannik Sinner 60% (men’s) and Aryna Sabalenka 25% (women’s) to win

🎾 Serena Williams (44%) vs. Maya Joint (56%) - 11:20 a.m. (ESPN/ESPN+)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

The other Cup

Even as all eyes are on the World Cup, there are plenty of other Cups to go around in the world of sports. Tonight, one of those will be presented at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, as the Las Vegas Aces take on the New York Liberty for the 2026 WNBA Commissioner’s Cup championship.

The Aces are defending WNBA champs, led once again by four-time league MVP A’ja Wilson — who has a whopping 77% chance of winning for a fifth time this season. (She leads all players this year in LAKER Wins Added.) They’re overwhelmingly likely to get back to the playoffs, though not the favorites to repeat as champions; Minnesota’s on-the-fly retool has the Lynx ranked first in that department.

On the other side, the Liberty have as much star power as any team, headlined by Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones and Satou Sabally, and they won the WNBA title themselves as recently as 2024. (That means this Commissioner’s Cup final is between the last FOUR WNBA champs, as Vegas won in 2022 and ‘23 as well.) But New York hasn’t been quite as dominant since then; their schedule-adjusted PPG differential fell from +8.1 in ‘24 to +3.8 last year (when they lost in Round 1 of the playoffs), and further to +2.3 this year.

The Liberty are still a well-rounded team, ranking fifth-best on both sides of the ball, and Stewart remains one of the league’s most productive stars. They’ve even gotten boosts from less-heralded contributors such as Marine Johannes, Han Xu and Pauline Astier this season. But this Commissioner’s Cup is a chance for NY to use a big stage to announce itself as still being a major threat to Las Vegas, like they were during the two clubs’ arms-race to have the highest Elo rating of all time in 2023.

The prediction markets (and the Elo ratings) have this one as basically a dead-heat, with the Liberty very mildly favored, 52-48, at home. But as much as the Cup will be nice to put on either team’s mantle — both teams own 1 apiece right now, as New York blew out Las Vegas for theirs back in 2023 — the real value will be what it tells us about the big picture of the WNBA championship race. And who knows? Maybe another NYC team can use an in-season tournament victory as a springboard to a full-blown title run.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Maximum Muncy



Baseball lends itself to the weird and unprecedented, for the simple reason that there are so many teams and players playing so many games — inevitably, you witness something you’ve never seen before. (A thousand monkeys at a thousand keyboards, and all that.) We got another on Monday night when the LA Dodgers and Sacramento A’s faced off, with both teams penciling in a guy named “Max Muncy”, who was born on August 25, playing third base and batting in the No. 7 spot in the order. It’s not the only time we’ve seen same-name players facing each other; MLB had two Álex Gonzálezes for years, the NHL has two Sebastian Ahos, and the NBA has had so many same-name combos they needed to be distinguished via nicknames. One baseball Will Smith even hit a huge postseason HR off the other Will Smith in 2021. But still, the symmetry of Monday’s Muncys was too much to ignore:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🎓 “What if you can’t afford a GM?” by Matt Brown

🏀 “Everyone Is Coping With the Knicks’ Title in Their Own Way” by me

🏈 “The Worst Head Coach Firings of the 21st Century” by Split Zone Duo

🎾 “Serena: Wimbledon Wildcard: Against the odds, she’s back for more” by Christopher Clarey

🏁 “Lewis Hamilton Baffled by Ferrari’s Austrian GP Struggles: ‘We Were So Slow’” by Formula Reports

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (7/1)

⚽ World Cup: England vs. DR Congo / Belgium vs. Senegal / USA vs. Bosnia-Herzegovina 🚨

⚾ MLB: Cardinals at Braves

⚾ MLB: Happy Bobby Bonilla Day to those who celebrate 😉

🏀 WNBA: No games.

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Round 2

Thursday (7/2)

⚽ World Cup: Spain vs. Austria / Portugal vs. Croatia / Switzerland vs. Algeria 🚨

⚾ MLB: Padres at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Mercury at Storm

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Round 2

⛳ Golf: John Deere Classic (TPC Deere Run - Silvis, IL)

Friday (7/3)

⚽ World Cup: Australia vs. Egypt / Argentina vs. Cape Verde / Colombia vs. Ghana 🚨

⚾ MLB: Padres at Dodgers

🏀 WNBA: Lynx at Liberty

🎾 Tennis: Wimbledon, Round 3

⛳ Golf: John Deere Classic

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.