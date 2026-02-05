Hello and welcome back on this Wednesday in sports! Here’s hoping everyone is having a great week, and feeling locked in like the NFC was last night when it won the Pro Bowl Games, 66-52, behind the play of MVPs George Pickens and Antoine Winfield Jr. It was the fourth straight win for the NFC, which is actually undefeated since the league moved to a flag football format in 2023 — in the latest of what has been an absurd string of format changes to keep the dying concept of a football All-Star Game on life support.

Was the game silly? Yes. Was it also fun? Yes! (Especially when Packers linebacker Micah Parsons, who is confined to a scooter — which he named Lightning McQueen — after tearing his ACL in December, tried to get into the game anyway.) As the top YouTube comment on the NFL’s highlight video says, “This is boring and entertaining at the same time.”

Now, for some games that will hopefully be more entertaining than boring, here’s what we’re watching today in sports:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Nuggets (30%) at Knicks (70%)* - 7 p.m.

🏀 Celtics (35%) at Rockets (65%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Thunder (53%) at Spurs (47%) - 9:30 p.m.

🏀 Cavs (55%) at Clippers (45%) - 10:30 p.m. - aka the James Harden Bowl

Hockey:

🏒 Bruins (45%) at Panthers (55%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Red Wings (44%) at Mammoth (56%) - 9 p.m.

🏒 Sharks (29%) at Avalanche (71%) - 9 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Maryland (39%) at Michigan State (61%) - 6:30 p.m. (WBB)

Soccer:

⚽ Manchester City (56%) vs. Newcastle United (22%) - 3 p.m. (Carabao Cup, second leg)

Auto Racing:

🏁 NASCAR Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray (Chase Elliott 14% to win)

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Indecent prop-osals

The Super Bowl is about the two best teams in the NFL fighting for every yard, before an audience of hundreds of millions of fans, in the ultimate test of football supremacy. But it’s also about making a lot of deeply ridiculous side plays on things that have little or nothing to do with the game itself.

I’m talking, of course, about “props,” a special class of predictions that center around events that don’t directly affect the game’s outcome. Many props still maintain a focus on the field, such as who will lead the game in receiving yards or whether a certain player will score a touchdown or not:

There are also markets on who will win MVP — Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is the leader at 45%, ahead of his counterpart for the Patriots, Drake Maye, at 27% — exactly what the winning margin will be, and whether there will be a comeback and/or a bunch of lead changes. There’s even a way to predict what color Gatorade will be dumped on the winning coach (orange is leading green/yellow, 25% to 24%).

But those are all still at least tangentially related to the football itself. My favorite props are the ones that are about the “Big Game,” but not the big game. For instance, here are the songs traders think Bad Bunny is most likely to perform first during his halftime show:

There are also odds on which artist(s) will perform in addition to him at the Super Bowl, with Cardi B (56%) leading Rauw Alejandro (54%) and my own personal favorite, Karol G (32%).

And don’t worry, for the people out there who watch strictly for the commercials, there is a market on which brands will advertise during the game:

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

She’s Vonnbelievable



One of the craziest and most inspirational stories at the upcoming Milano Cortina Olympics belongs to American alpine skier Lindsey Vonn. Vonn had originally retired in 2019 (with one gold medal and two bronzes in her career), but she came out of retirement in 2024 to pursue another Olympic bid, becoming the oldest downhill World Cup winner (at age 41) last year in the process. But at last week’s World Cup race ahead of the 2026 Olympics, disaster struck: Vonn crashed and, in her words, “completely ruptured my ACL.” And yet, somehow, she still plans to compete in the Olympics.

“I am confident in my body’s ability to perform,” she wrote on Instagram this week. “Despite my injuries, my knee is stable, I do not have swelling and my muscles are firing and reacting as they should.”

If she is able to go through with it, it would be the latest unbelievable chapter in a career that saw her retire as the GOAT of women’s skiing. Even though she was later surpassed by younger American rival Mikaela Shiffrin in Ski-DB.com’s “Super Ranking” of all-time skiers (based on a combination of stats at the Olympics, World Cup, and World Championships), Vonn hopes to get a chance to add to her tally in the ranking 24 years after her first Olympic appearance.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (2/5)

🏀 NBA: Trade deadline - 3 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Hornets at Rockets

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Suns

🏒 NHL: Panthers at Lightning (enjoy it — this will be your last NHL action for 20 days during the Olympics)

🏀 WBB: Tennessee at Georgia

🏀 WBB: Vanderbilt at Kentucky

🏀 WBB: Duke at Louisville

🏀 WBB: LSU at Texas

🏀 WBB: Ohio State at Washington

🏀 WBB: Ole Miss at Alabama

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

Friday (2/6)

🏅 OLY: 2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony

🏀 NBA: Heat at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Knicks at Pistons

🏀 MBB: UConn at St. John’s

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

Saturday (2/7)

🏅 OLY: Event finals in alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, and speed skating

🏀 NBA: Rockets at Thunder

🏀 MBB: Duke at North Carolina

🏀 MBB: Illinois at Michigan State

🏀 MBB: Houston at BYU

⚽ EPL: Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

⚽ EPL: Arsenal vs. Sunderland

⚽ EPL: Fulham vs. Everton

⚽ EPL: Newcastle United vs. Brentford

⛳ Golf: WM Phoenix Open

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Bautista vs. Oliveira

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

