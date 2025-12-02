Happy Tuesday! Week 13 of the NFL season went into the books with the Patriots rolling over the Giants on Monday Night Football for their 10th straight win. Now the sports world shifts its focus to a huge night of college basketball action, with three different ranked men’s matchups featuring some of the sport’s most storied programs, plus a battle of undefeated Big Ten teams. Including all of that, here’s what’s happening tonight:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

College Hoops:

🏀 Florida (22%) at Duke (78%)

🏀 Iowa (29%) at Michigan State (71%)

🏀 UConn (54%) at Kansas (46%)

🏀 UNC (30%) at Kentucky (70%)

NBA:

🏀 Thunder (83%) at Warriors (17%)

🏀 Knicks (51%) at Celtics (49%)

NHL:

🏒 Canucks (25%) at Avalanche (75%)

Soccer:

⚽ Barcelona at Atlético Madrid

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Fourth and confused

While the Pats did win (as expected) on MNF, Week 13 underscored just what a bizarre NFL season this has been so far. The tone was set early with all three betting favorites — Lions, Chiefs, Ravens — falling on Thanksgiving, and the rest of the slate saw a handful more contenders — Eagles, Rams, Colts — fall as well.

Where does that leave us now? Mainly in an uncertain place as the playoffs loom in a little over a month.

According to the prediction markets, the LA Rams are still Super Bowl favorites, but at just 14%, down from 17% a week ago. The Eagles are at 10%, but their stock has plummeted from a high of 18% a few weeks ago. The Bills are up again after their dominant win over Pittsburgh, but still down from where they were a month ago. Among the top contenders in Polymarket’s odds, the only ones who have actually gained since November 1, November 15, and a week ago are New England and Denver, with Seattle holding steady as well since the middle of November:

The rest speak to the fact that just when it seems like we have this season figured out — whether backing familiar contenders, new ones, or ones from the past who’ve returned to glory — some new development (usually an upset loss) will cause us to question those beliefs all over again.

Even the Patriots and Broncos, the most stable recent gainers, come with their own question marks. While New England has the league’s longest active winning streak, they’ve also played the league’s weakest schedule by far (according to Pro-Football-Reference’s SRS ratings), and teams that make sudden, dramatic improvements — the Pats went from 4-13 to 11-2, granted with a new coach in Mike Vrabel — also tend to regress to the mean sooner or later. Meanwhile, Denver is 8-2 in one-score contests, the type of close-game success that also tends to regress going forward. With 7.8 expected wins (based on their point differential) versus 10 actual wins, only the Chicago Bears have exceeded expectations more than the Broncos.

This uncertainty has, in turn, opened the door for other teams to gain in the odds lower down the list. The 49ers are getting some of their injured players back and have won three straight. The Bears do keep winning, despite the possible smoke-and-mirrors nature of it all. The Texans are on a four-game win streak and own the league’s top defense. Even the Jaguars and Cowboys are gaining steam in the odds.

In other words, the end of the regular season is set up to be a chaotic prelude to an even wilder postseason — and the markets are still trying to catch up.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

OKC eyes history



The Oklahoma City Thunder have followed their 2024-25 NBA championship season (in which they had the second-best net rating of any team since the 1976 ABA merger — trailing only Michael Jordan’s 1996 Bulls) with an even more dominant performance in 2025-26, becoming just the fourth team ever to start a season 20-1 or better. But will it translate to a record-breaking win total? Based on my NBA Elo forecast model, it’s still fairly unlikely… but some of OKC’s potential might depend on how much they can feast on the league’s tanking underclass.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Here’s what’s coming over the next few days:

Wednesday (12/3)

🏀 Spurs at Magic

🏀 Pistons at Bucks

🏒 Stars at Devils

🏒 Jets at Canadiens

🏀 Louisville at Arkansas

🏀 Clemson at Alabama

🏀 Tennessee at Stanford (WBB)

Thursday (12/4)

🏈 Cowboys at Lions (TNF)

🏀 Lakers at Raptors

🏀 Warriors at Sixers

🏒 Avalanche at Islanders

🏒 Maple Leafs at Hurricanes

🏀 UNC at Texas (WBB)

🏀 South Carolina at Louisville (WBB)

🏀 Notre Dame at Ole Miss (WBB)

Friday (12/5)

🏈 North Texas at Tulane (AAC Championship)

🏈 Troy at James Madison (Sun Belt Championship)

🏀 Spurs at Cavs

🏀 Suns at Rockets

🏀 Nuggets at Hawks

🏀 Lakers at Celtics

🏒 Golden Knights at Devils

🏀 Gonzaga at Kentucky





All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.