Greetings, and happy Wednesday to you all as we’ve reached the middle of the sports week. While we continue to make our way through the long gap in NFL action leading up to the Super Bowl, there’s still plenty going on elsewhere, including final preparations for the Winter Olympics (the Opening Ceremony is a week from Friday!), undefeated college hoops teams going down (Nebraska fell to Michigan last night), the late rounds of the Australian Open in tennis, and even shocking news coming out of the Pro Football Hall of Fame voting results. We’ll have more on the latter two items below, but in the meantime, here’s what we’re watching for this Wednesday:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Lakers (42%) at Cavs (58%)* - 7 p.m.

🏀 Hawks (33%) at Celtics (67%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Knicks (47%) at Raptors (53%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 Spurs (43%) at Rockets (57%) - 9:30 p.m.

Hockey:

🏒 Rangers (44%) at Islanders (56%) - 7 p.m.

🏒 Avalanche (58%) at Senators (42%) - 7:30 p.m.

College Hoops:

🏀 Washington (26%) at Maryland (74%) - 7 p.m. (WBB)

🏀 Houston (80%) at TCU (20%) - 9 p.m.

Soccer:

⚽ Paris Saint-Germain (60%) vs. Newcastle United (20%) - 3 p.m. (Champions League)

Tennis:

🎾 Australian Open - women’s semifinals: Aryna Sabalenka (78%) vs. Elina Svitolina (22%) - 3:30 a.m. Thursday

🎾 Australian Open - women’s semifinals: Jessica Pegula (34%) vs. Elena Rybakina (66%) - 5 a.m. Thursday

All listed times are Eastern.

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Aussie favorites are almost there

We’re now down to the semifinals in both the men’s and women’s sides of the Australian Open, and the tournaments haven’t been without their intrigue.

In the former, third-seeded Alexander Zverev survived a real test in the quarterfinals against 20-year-old American Learner Tien, dropping the second set and needing a fourth-set tiebreak to close out the win. In the latter, we’ve seen a number of recent upsets — including No. 12 seed Elina Svitolina knocking off No. 3 Coco Gauff in straight sets, No. 5 Elena Rybakina doing the same to No. 2 Iga Swiatek, and No. 6 Jessica Pegula moving past No. 4 Amanda Anisimova in an all-American quarterfinal face-off.

But, lest we think it’s been a free-for-all Down Under, the favorites are still, well, the favorites.

Each of the top 4 seeds in the men’s draw — Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Zverev, and Novak Djokovic — are now into the semis, and the prediction markets still consider Sinner and Alcaraz to be heavy favorites to meet in the final and battle it out again:

As we noted here before the tournament began, Alcaraz and Sinner have won each of the past eight consecutive men’s Grand Slams, and they’re seeking to become just the second pair of rivals in history to lock everyone else out of four straight Grand Slam finals. By these odds, there’s a greater than 75% chance they do just that.

For the women, only one of the top 4 seeds remains… but it’s world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, who now has seen the deck cleared of top rivals like Swiatek, Gauff, and Anisimova. She was the pre-tournament favorite and now is twice as likely to win the Open — which would be her second straight Slam and the fifth of her career (including win No. 3 in Australia) — as anyone else left in the field:

For all of the night owls (or extreme early risers) out there, Sabalenka will take on Svitolina at 3:30 a.m. ET overnight, with Pegula-Rybakina to follow. Then the men will do their thing overnight tomorrow into Friday — and barring some serious upsets, the favorites will be tough to stop.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Bill Beli-snub



The most shocking NFL news of the early week had nothing to do with Super Bowl LX, but everything to do with a guy who’s won a lot of Super Bowls over the years. On Tuesday it was reported by ESPN that Bill Belichick would not be making the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot — despite being the third-winningest regular-season coach, winningest playoff coach, and most successful Super Bowl-winning coach (six times) in NFL history.

(“Six Super Bowls isn’t enough?” Belichick reportedly asked an associate in the wake of the news. “What does a guy have to do?”)

The confusion is understandable. Here’s a plot of every head coach in NFL history to coach at least 100 total games between the regular season and playoffs, along with their Hall of Fame status. Does any particular data point stand out?

Supposedly, Belichick’s involvement in the Spygate scandal — in which his New England Patriots were found to have illegally videotaped opposing coaches’ signals — was a factor in delaying his induction, though I once found that it probably didn’t really matter much to the Pats’ overall success. We shouldn’t worry too much for Belichick, of course, as he will make it to Canton eventually, but it’s still mind-boggling that the consensus GOAT of NFL coaches can’t make the Pro Football Hall of Fame right away.





❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “5 Favorite Giannis Trades — That Work for Both Sides” by Jeremias Engelmann

🏈 “Go F**k Yourself, Pro Football Hall of Fame: Snubbing Bill Belichick was a dozen bridges too far.” by Mike Tanier

⚾ “It’s not their fault they’re first basemen: Left-handers were born that way” by Mark Kolier

🏀 “Mapping the West: Mid-Season Update” by Chris Gunther

🏒 “Betting on the Sharks is becoming a winning strategy” by Stephan Teodosescu





👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Thursday (1/29)

🏀 NBA: Thunder at T-Wolves

🏀 NBA: Pistons at Suns

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Canadiens

🏒 NHL: Jets at Lightning

🏒 NHL: Stars at Golden Knights

🏀 WBB: Vanderbilt at Ole Miss

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open - men’s semifinals: Carlos Alcaraz vs. Alexander Zverev (overnight)

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open - men’s semifinals: Jannik Sinner vs. Novak Djokovic (overnight)

⛳ Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

Friday (1/30)

🏀 NBA: Clippers at Nuggets

🏀 NBA: Pistons at Warriors

🏀 NBA: Cavs at Suns

🏒 NHL: Blue Jackets at Blackhawks (yep, that’s your one NHL game of the day)

🏀 MBB: Michigan at Michigan State

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open - women’s final (overnight)

⛳ Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

Saturday (1/31)

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Hornets

🏀 NBA: Mavs at Rockets

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves at Grizzlies

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Red Wings

🏒 NHL: Wild at Oilers

🏒 NHL: Jets at Panthers

🏒 NHL: Stars at Mammoth

🏀 MBB: BYU at Kansas

🏀 WBB: Oregon at Maryland

🎾 Tennis: Australian Open - men’s final (overnight)

⛳ Golf: Farmers Insurance Open

🥊 UFC 325: Volkanovski vs. Lopes 2

🥊 Boxing: Teofimo Lopez Jr. vs. Shakur Stevenson (WBO junior welterweight title)

🥊 Boxing: Xander Zayas vs. Abass Baraou (unified junior middleweight title)

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.