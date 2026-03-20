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Congratulations, we’ve made it to Friday! Hopefully everyone’s brackets survived day 1 of the NCAA men’s tournament yesterday, and we also hope you’re ready for what will somehow be even more basketball today — with the rest of the men’s first round wrapping up, while the women’s tournament is just getting underway with its round of 64 as well. As such, it will continue to be hoops as far as the eye can see, though it will also be a big weekend of soccer (more on that below), tennis, golf, and the stretch runs for the NBA and NHL seasons. Keeping all of that in mind, here’s what’s on tap in sports this weekend:

🗓️ THE WEEKEND DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Friday (3/20)

🏀 NBA: Warriors (33%) at Pistons (67%) - 7:30 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Hawks (41%) at Rockets (59%) - 8 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 NBA: Raptors (28%) at Nuggets (72%) - 9 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (66%) at Maple Leafs (34%) - 7 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏒 NHL: Devils (46%) at Capitals (54%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (73%) at Blackhawks (27%) - 8:30 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏀 MBB: 10 Santa Clara (41%) vs. 7 Kentucky (59%) - Round of 64, 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

🏀 MBB: 9 Utah State (55%) vs. 8 Villanova (45%) - Round of 64, 4:10 p.m. (TNT)

🏀 MBB: 10 Missouri (45%) vs. 7 Miami (55%) - Round of 64, 10:10 p.m. (truTV)

🏀 WBB: 9 Virginia Tech (38%) vs. 8 Oregon (62%) - Round of 64, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏀 WBB: 10 Tennessee (49%) vs. 7 NC State (51%) - Round of 64, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

⚽ EPL: Bournemouth (28%) vs. Manchester United (47%) - 4 p.m. (USA)

⚽ NWSL: Portland Thorns FC (52%) vs. Seattle Reign FC (25%) - 10 p.m. (Prime Video)

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship (Sungjae Im 12% to win)

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open, men’s (Jannik Sinner 43% to win) and women’s (Aryna Sabalenka 29% to win) early rounds

Saturday (3/21)

🏀 NBA: Lakers (58%) at Magic (42%) - 7 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 NBA: Warriors (28%) at Hawks (72%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Heat (46%) at Rockets (54%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 NBA: Bucks (20%) at Suns (80%) - 10 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏒 NHL: Jets (41%) at Penguins (59%) - 1 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights (54%) at Predators (46%) - 2 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 NHL: Stars (54%) at Wild (46%) - 4 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 NHL: Bruins (45%) at Red Wings (55%) - 8 p.m. (ABC)

🏀 MBB: 6 Louisville (36%) vs. 3 Michigan State (64%) - Round of 32, 2:45 p.m. (CBS)

🏀 MBB: 11 Texas (32%) vs. 3 Gonzaga (68%) - Round of 32, 7:10 p.m. (TBS)

🏀 MBB: 5 Vanderbilt (57%) vs. 4 Nebraska (43%) - Round of 32, 8:45 p.m. (TNT)

🏀 WBB: 9 USC (71%) vs. 8 Clemson (29%) - Round of 64, 3:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

🏀 WBB: 10 Colorado (39%) vs. 7 Illinois (61%) - Round of 64, 9:30 p.m. (ESPN2)

⚽ EPL: Brighton & Hove Albion (31%) vs. Liverpool (44%) - 8:30 a.m. (USA)

⚽ EPL: Everton (28%) vs. Chelsea (47%) - 1:30 p.m. (USA)

⚽ EPL: Leeds United (39%) vs. Brentford (35%) - 4 p.m. (USA)

⚽ MLS: Austin FC (27%) vs. LAFC (49%) - 8:45 p.m. (FOX)

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

🥊 UFC Fight Night: Movsar Evloev (70%) vs. Lerone Murphy (30%) - 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

Sunday (3/22)

🏀 NBA: Blazers (29%) at Nuggets (71%) - 5 p.m. (NBA TV)

🏀 NBA: T-Wolves (28%) at Celtics (72%) - 8 p.m. (NBC)

🏀 NBA: Raptors (54%) at Suns (46%) - 9 p.m.

🏒 NHL: Avalanche (60%) at Capitals (40%) - 12:30 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes (58%) at Penguins (42%) - 3 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 NHL: Golden Knights (39%) at Stars (61%) - 7 p.m. (NHL Net)

🏒 NHL: Sabres (49%) at Ducks (51%) - 8 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏀 MBB: Round of 32 (Games TBD)

🏀 WBB: Round of 32 (Games TBD)

⚽ Carabao Cup Final: Arsenal (43%) vs. Manchester City (31%) - 12:30 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ EPL: Newcastle (59%) vs. Sunderland (18%) - 8 a.m. (USA)

⚽ MLS: NYC (43%) vs. Inter Miami (31%) - 1 p.m. (Apple TV)

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

🏁 NASCAR: Goodyear 400 (Darlington Raceway) - 3 p.m. (Denny Hamlin 15% to win)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Duke, dialed down

Love or hate them, Duke is almost always the center of college basketball’s attention this time of year — and this time around, they’ve made themselves the main characters of March for two very different reasons within the span of just a few days.

Going into the tournament, the Blue Devils were clear favorites to win according to both the statistical models and the prediction markets. As we noted in Monday’s newsletter, Duke was No. 1 in the latter’s odds with a 22% chance of winning the men’s title coming out of Selection Sunday, 4 points clear of second-ranked Michigan to lead a stacked three-team top tier — also including Arizona — that gobbled up 57% of the available championship odds all by themselves.

That narrative started to shift some during the week, as traders began casting a critical eye on all of the contenders — and Duke’s injury situation became clearer, with starters Patrick Ngongba and Caleb Foster sidelined. But still, this was a top-seeded Duke team with the nation’s best KenPom rating; it wasn’t like first-round foe Siena was going to challenge them as a No. 16 seed.

Except, that did happen. The Blue Devils came out totally listless, setting a new record for the largest halftime deficit (11 points) by a No. 1 seed against a No. 16, and they trailed the Saints for an astonishing 71% of the game’s running time. Only in the final five minutes did they regain command of the game and assert themselves to win 71-65. But even that 6-point victory represented a tie (with Gonzaga in 2013) for the narrowest first-round victory ever by a No. 1 seed over a No. 16 seed in modern tourney history.

Is that a bad sign? Tournament history says yes. Since the 64-team era began in 1985, top seeds that won their opener by 10 points or less went on to average just 2.4 total wins in the tournament, well fewer than their counterparts who won by larger margins. (In practical terms, that means their runs most often end in the Sweet 16.) And there is a remarkably straight line between how much a high seed dominates their first opponent and how deep they eventually end up going in the tourney, a trend that stays consistent even when we expand the sample to look at No. 2 seeds as well:

Simply put, a narrow first-round escape tends to be more than just a momentary scare, but rather a surprisingly strong signal for a premature exit from the brackets. So for a Duke team that looked invincible on Selection Sunday, surviving Siena might be the beginning of the end rather than a mere wake-up call.

And the markets seem to be processing this reality. As of Friday morning, the Blue Devils were no longer No. 1 in the title odds, falling into a tie with Michigan behind an Arizona team that hadn’t even opened their tournament run yet. (The Cats will play LIU at 1:35 p.m ET on TNT.) This might seem like a big swing for one game, which Duke did actually win — survive and advance is the name of the game, after all — and the Blue Devils are still No. 1 in the statistical ratings and forecasts. But coach Jon Scheyer and his team suddenly have a lot of questions to answer at a surprisingly early phase of the tournament.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

Spurs scrap for survival



The English Premier League’s schedule is winding down, with 30 of 38 matchweeks complete. And by now, the race to the top is nearly settled, with Arsenal holding a 9-point lead over Man City in the league table and a 91% chance to win their first EPL title since 2003-04. The real late-season drama, however, comes not at the top of table but at the bottom, where four clubs — Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur (unbelievably so), Nottingham Forest, and West Ham United — are within 3 points of each other, hovering around the cutoff line to be relegated to the EFL Championship. Two of those teams, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest, play each other on Sunday in a game that could have huge implications for the relegation fight. The Spurs are a shocking team to be in this mix anyway, as they have continuously been in the top-flight English soccer league since 1978-79, but they have a 26% chance to be relegated nonetheless:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



🏀 “Yaxel Lendeborg: The Super Skeleton Key” by Rowan Kent

🏀 “Are the Raptors in the Most Unenviable Spot in the NBA?” by Chase Thomas

🏀 “A Complete Day One Summary in Under Ten Minutes: March Madness Recap I” by JDB College Hoops

⚾ “The Meaning of a Competition” by ritmica

🏀 “Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the most skilled guard ever” by David Thorpe

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Monday (3/23)

🏀 NBA: Spurs at Heat

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Mavs

🏒 NHL: Senators at Rangers

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 32 (Games TBD)

Tuesday (3/24)

🏀 NBA: Magic at Cavs

🏀 NBA: Nuggets at Suns

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Penguins

Wednesday (3/25)

⚾ MLB Opening Day: Yankees at Giants

🏀 NBA: Hawks at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Rockets at T-Wolves

🏒 NHL: Bruins at Sabres

⚽ NWSL: Kansas City Current vs. Seattle Reign FC

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.