Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels looks on from the batter’s box during the third inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on September 12, 2025. (Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

On his show last week, Dan Patrick lamented how Mike Trout’s career was slipping away into obscurity — that this all-time talent with first-ballot Hall of Fame numbers has little to show for it beyond stat lines on his Baseball-Reference page:

“If Mike Trout was on the Dodgers and doing what he’s doing,” Patrick said, “then all of a sudden his place in history changes dramatically because he would be playing in playoff games. He’d be playing in a World Series.”

But without the kind of highlight-reel memories that come from postseason runs — he’s played 3 career playoff games, all losses, most recently 11 years ago — Trout is now fading into the background of the sport, despite still being only 34 years old.

That part — Trout being let down by teammates nowhere near his level — is certainly one element of his tragic career arc. But it isn’t the only one.

In recent years, the other tragedy of Trout was that he could never stay healthy for anything close to a full season: After averaging 643 plate appearances per 162 team games over his first nine full seasons, from 2012-2020, Trout had just 283 from 2021-2024, never eclipsing 500 once. But when Trout played, he remained one of the game’s best players, averaging 6.9 Wins Above Replacement per 650 PA over those same seasons. So while the Angels might still stink, if Trout ever kept himself intact, we would at least get to see that familiar old God of WAR again — or so the thinking went.

What 2025 has revealed, though, is that the only thing more depressing than Trout being hurt is Trout being mostly healthy — and merely ordinary.