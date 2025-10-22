Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack

Neil’s Substack
Neil’s Substack
A Couple of Goons: The Utah Mammoth and Other Smelly Developments
1
0:00
-56:23

A Couple of Goons: The Utah Mammoth and Other Smelly Developments

Neil and Walt are SO back for the 2025-26 NHL season.
Neil Paine's avatar
Walter Hickey's avatar
Neil Paine
and
Walter Hickey
Oct 22, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

Welcome back to

A Couple of Goons
, in which
Walter Hickey
and I have silly conversations tangentially about hockey. This time around, America and Canada’s favorite semi-annual hockey podcast is back to preview “post-view” the first two weeks of the NHL season. Walt and I talk parity vs. stasis, how Florida inexplicably perfected hockey, why the Mammoth might be the league’s stinkiest team (literally, mascot-wise) and how to tell when your coach is doomed. (Hint: check the PDO.)

We also dug into my favorite and not-so-favorite early-season trends in the 2025-26 NHL Elo forecast model:

🏒 2025-26 NHL Team Elo Power Rankings & Goals Above Replacement Player Ratings 📉

Neil Paine
·
Oct 21
🏒 2025-26 NHL Team Elo Power Rankings & Goals Above Replacement Player Ratings 📉

The following page contains a list of NHL teams with their Elo ratings and projected wins for the 2025-26 season. It also features Goals Above Replacement data, which is described here. Find the raw GAR and Elo data in the spreadsheet folder here. Also, check out

Read full story

We say we’re going to try to do this a little more often than usual (which is to say, more than 1-2x per season, lol), but every grand journey begins with a single step, so this is that for now. Enjoy!

Filed under: NHL, Hockey, Podcast

Neil’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar
© 2025 Neil Paine
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture