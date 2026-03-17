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Greetings and welcome to another glorious Tuesday in sports. Like I’m sure many of you are doing as well, we’ve been poring over our bracket picks for the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments, agonizing over every Iowa vs. Clemson or TCU vs. Ohio State first-round matchup and then tearing things up and starting over again. (Or is that just us?) Don’t worry, you have until Thursday morning in most cases to submit your brackets, so there’s plenty of time for more second-guessing from here. In the meantime, though, there are other sports to focus on as well — including tonight’s World Baseball Classic, which is star-studded and fraught with geopolitical weirdness, too. Including that game, here’s everything top of mind for us on the sports calendar today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

All listed times are Eastern.

Baseball:

⚾ WBC Championship: United States (70%) vs. Venezuela (30%)* - 8 p.m. (FOX)

NBA:

🏀 Thunder (80%) at Magic (20%) - 7 p.m.

🏀 Suns (39%) at T-Wolves (61%) - 8 p.m.

🏀 Cavs (80%) at Bucks (20%) - 8 p.m. (NBC)

🏀 76ers (10%) at Nuggets (90%) - 10 p.m. (NBC)

NHL:

🏒 Hurricanes (55%) at Blue Jackets (45%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Bruins (40%) at Canadiens (60%) - 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

🏒 Wild (62%) at Blackhawks (38%) - 7:30 p.m. (TNT)

🏒 Lightning (63%) at Kraken (37%) - 10 p.m. (TNT)

NCAA Men’s Basketball:

🏀 First Four: 16 Howard (48%) vs. 16 UMBC (52%) - 6:40 p.m. (truTV)

🏀 First Four: 11 NC State (50%) vs. 11 Texas (50%) - 9:15 p.m. (truTV)

Soccer:

⚽ Champions League: Sporting CP (65%) vs. Bodø/Glimt (19%) - 1:45 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Arsenal (77%) vs. Bayer Leverkusen (9%) - 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Chelsea (47%) vs. PSG (33%) - 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

⚽ Champions League: Manchester City (67%) vs. Real Madrid (18%) - 4 p.m. (Paramount+)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Geopolitical Baseball Classic

The World Baseball Classic final was set Monday night, when Team Venezuela overcame an early 2-0 deficit to rally back against the Italians — ending the latter’s endearing, hyper-caffeinated tournament run and setting up a powerhouse final matchup, Venezuela versus the United States, with a lot of baggage outside of baseball.

The shadow of January’s American military intervention in Venezuela, in which President Nicolás Maduro was captured, transported to the US, and charged with drug trafficking, will loom over the proceedings whether the teams like it or not. (“I’m not going to answer anything about the political situation, because I work in baseball,” Venezuelan manager Omar López said.) Announcers Joe Davis and John Smoltz will probably have to at least make oblique reference to the international tensions, though Kalshi does not have a “mention market” around the game at the moment. At the very least, it will be an awkward backdrop for an event that positions itself as transcending geopolitics.

On the field, though, this should be, well, a classic. The two teams are loaded with some of the best players in MLB — with their rosters combining for 22 of the top 100 players in baseball by Wins Above Replacement (WAR) over the previous three seasons:

By this accounting, the US has the talent edge, with 16 of the top 100 versus six for Venezuela — though it’s worth noting that some of the players listed above (such as ace pitcher Tarik Skubal) have since departed the WBC for their major league clubs. So instead of any of the stars above, the pitching matchup for the final will feature veteran lefty Eduardo Rodríguez (300th in WAR since 2023) for Venezuela versus young American Nolan McLean (539th) for the US.

If it comes down to scoring, Team USA would figure to have an edge; they’ve averaged 7.0 runs per game (versus 6.3 for the Venezuelan lineup) in the tournament so far. But Venezuela’s pitching has been better, allowing an average of 3.2 runs per game versus 3.5 for the US. Both teams are 5-1 in the WBC, so maybe you can throw all of the other factors out the window — though it does seem like the prediction market traders are falling back on their prior of the United States being heavy WBC favorites. As of Tuesday morning, they had Team USA as 70-30 favorites to win their second all-time World Baseball Classic:

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

The people’s choice



As part of what they call the “People’s Bracket,” ESPN aggregates the most popular men’s and women’s NCAA tournament picks across the thousands of submissions that have already been made for the site’s popular Tournament Challenge game. That, in turn, allows us to look at which teams the public is backing the most to win — and remember, doing well in bracket pools often involves zigging in places where everyone else zags as much as it strictly involves making correct picks.

❄️ STAY FROSTY

What else we’re reading

Smart, short reads we liked while building today’s odds.



⚾ “The World At Play: Baseball, Identity, and the World Baseball Classic” by Heart of a Fan

🏀 “5 NCAA Bracket Tips” by Doug Kezirian

🏀 “Tournament determinism: Sweeping change meets tiny sample size” by John Gasaway

🏁 “Cometh the King: Kimi rises to the top but can he fight for the crown?” by Formula Reports

🏒 “Celebrini propelling San Jose to new heights” by Brendan Farrell

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Wednesday (3/18)

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Celtics

🏀 NBA: Lakers at Rockets

🏒 NHL: Devils at Rangers

🏒 NHL: Stars at Avalanche

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament First Four:

🏀 16 Lehigh vs. 16 Prairie View A&M

🏀 11 SMU vs. 11 Miami (OH)

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament First Four:

🏀 11 Nebraska vs. 11 Richmond

🏀 16 Missouri St. vs. 16 Stephen F. Austin

⚽ Champions League: Barcelona vs. Newcastle

⚽ Champions League: Tottenham vs. Atlético Madrid

⚽ Champions League: Bayern Munich vs. Atalanta

⚽ Champions League: Liverpool vs. Galatasaray

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open - Women’s main draw begins

Thursday (3/19)

🏀 NBA: Magic at Hornets

🏒 NHL: Blackhawks at Wild

🏒 NHL: Mammoth at Golden Knights

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 11 VCU vs. 6 North Carolina

🏀 10 Texas A&M vs. 7 Saint Mary’s

🏀 9 TCU vs. 8 Ohio State

🏀 9 Saint Louis vs. 8 Georgia

🏀 11 South Florida vs. 6 Louisville

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament First Four:

🏀 16 Southern vs. 16 Samford

🏀 10 Virginia vs. 10 Arizona St.

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

Friday (3/20)

🏀 NBA: Warriors at Pistons

🏀 NBA: Raptors at Nuggets

🏒 NHL: Hurricanes at Maple Leafs

🏒 NHL: Avalanche at Blackhawks

🏀 Men’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 10 Santa Clara vs. 7 Kentucky

🏀 9 Utah State vs. 8 Villanova

🏀 Women’s NCAA Tournament Round of 64:

🏀 10 Tennessee vs. 7 NC State

🏀 9 Virginia Tech vs. 8 Oregon

⚽ EPL: Bournemouth vs. Manchester United

⚽ NWSL: Portland Thorns FC vs. Seattle Reign FC

⚽ NWSL: Orlando Pride vs. Denver Summit FC

⛳ Golf: Valspar Championship

🎾 Tennis: Miami Open

🧠 Looking ahead

Stay tuned for more updates and in-depth analysis of these events and more as they unfold. We’ll be bringing you all the scores, highlights, and expert commentary. Got a favorite team or sport you want us to cover more? Let us know! All data current as of time of send.

— by Neil Paine

*Event contracts are offered through Robinhood Derivatives, LLC — probabilities referenced or sourced from KalshiEx LLC or ForecastEx LLC.