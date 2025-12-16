Happy Tuesday, as the sports week turns its attention away from a frigid Monday Night Football win for the Steelers over the Dolphins and looks ahead to tonight’s finale of the NBA Cup between the Knicks and Spurs — more on that below — plus a bunch of hockey and college basketball, and of course, a bunch of college football bowl games featuring silly names and mediocre teams. The fun there begins in earnest tonight with the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl between a pair of 8-5 squads in Troy and Jacksonville State. (Who will win? Flip a coin! The prediction markets say it’s exactly 50-50,* which is pretty much as it should be for games like this.) Here’s a rundown of that and everything else on deck today:

🗓️ TONIGHT’S DANCE

The Main Events

NBA:

🏀 Spurs (45%) vs. Knicks (55%) (NBA Cup championship)

College Football:

🏈 Troy (50%) vs. Jacksonville State (50%) (IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl)

NHL:

🏒 Capitals (47%) at Wild (53%)

🏒 Avalanche (72%) at Kraken (28%)

🏒 Oilers (58%) at Penguins (42%)

College Hoops:

🏀 Louisville (45%) at Tennessee (55%)

🏀 Butler (7%) at UConn (93%)

🔍 FIND THE EDGE

Hoist the Cup

At long last, the NBA Cup championship has arrived tonight between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

It’s a fascinating final for any number of reasons. For one thing, it’s a rematch of the 1999 NBA Finals — even though less than half of the players on the two teams were even born by then — but also a showdown between an established Knicks team looking to reach a new level after stalling out in the Eastern Conference finals last spring, and an up-and-coming Spurs squad that’s likely to return to the playoffs (after a six-year absence) in part because of 21-year-old phenom Victor Wembanyama.

New York has been the better team early on this season; they rank No. 2 in offensive efficiency, No. 12 on defense, and No. 4 in net rating (i.e., scoring margin per 100 possessions) overall. The Spurs sit at 8th on offense, 14th on defense, and 8th in overall net rating — though that’s been with Wembanyama playing only 13 out of a possible 25 games because of a calf injury he suffered in mid-November. With Wemby on the court, the Spurs’ net rating rises by 10.1 points per 100 possessions, one of the largest individual effects in the league. So depending on how much Wemby can play tonight, he could help even the odds some in the Cup final.

Still, the Knicks are favored in the prediction markets. As of pub time, New York has a 55% chance to win the NBA Cup, which is right in line with what we would expect from the statistical models as well.

There is, of course, a lot of debate over what meaning we should assign to the championship of this somewhat contrived in-season tournament, now in its third year of existence. Should the Knicks win, it would not be a substitute for ending the team’s over 50-year drought since last winning the NBA title in 1973, nor would it really add much to the Spurs’ legacy of five championships under former coach Gregg Popovich.

Instead, the Cup will probably continue to be viewed as a springboard of sorts for what a team might be able to accomplish later in the season, for both the winner and the loser. And it may well prove predictive in that regard — New York is currently the favorite to make the NBA Finals out of the East, while San Antonio is neck and neck with the Houston Rockets for the fourth-most-likely team to win the West.

📊 CHART OF THE DAY

As the MVP turns



As we might expect from a strange NFL season, in which many of the usual contenders are either fighting for their playoff futures or eliminated entirely, the race for league MVP has also seen a lot of twists and turns. At various points, we saw Dak Prescott, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, Jordan Love, Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, familiar standbys Lamar Jackson and Patrick Mahomes, and even Colts teammates Daniel Jones and Jonathan Taylor have moments where their odds spiked. More recently, the market seems to have settled on three real candidates: LA’s Matthew Stafford, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and New England’s Drake Maye… but even their odds have bounced around quite a bit since the start of November:

❄️ STAY FROSTY

👀 EYES UP

Next on deck…

Here’s what’s coming over the next few days:

Wednesday (12/17)

🏀 Grizzlies at T-Wolves

🏈 Old Dominion vs. South Florida (StaffDNA Cure Bowl)

🏈 Louisiana vs. Delaware (68 Ventures Bowl)

🏒 Kings at Panthers

🏒 Devils at Golden Knights

🏀 Arizona State at UCLA

🏀 Marquette at UConn (WBB)

Thursday (12/18)

🏈 Rams at Seahawks (Thursday Night Football)

🏀 Magic at Nuggets

🏀 Clippers at Thunder

🏀 Warriors at Suns

🏈 Missouri State vs. Arkansas State (Xbox Bowl)

🏒 Kings at Lightning

🏒 Maple Leafs at Capitals

🏒 Oilers at Bruins

Friday (12/19)

🏈 Alabama at Oklahoma (College Football Playoff First Round)

🏈 Kennesaw State vs. Western Michigan (Myrtle Beach Bowl)

🏈 Memphis vs. NC State (Gasparilla Bowl)

🏀 Thunder at T-Wolves

🏀 Spurs at Hawks

🏀 Sixers at Knicks

🏒 Jets at Avalanche

🏒 Hurricanes at Panthers

🏒 Stars at Ducks

🏀 Abilene Christian at BYU

🏀 Washington at Stanford (WBB)

🧠 Looking ahead

