⚽ 2026 World Cup Odds Tracker 📈
Aggregating each team's Polymarket odds to advance through, and win, the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This page contains a list of 2026 FIFA World Cup teams with their aggregated Polymarket odds to win their group, make the knockout round and advance through to the Final. Odds were normalized within each subset of the competition to produce the correct total number of successes.
For all updating models, click here.
Filed under: Soccer, Updating models
Thanks for reading Neil’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.