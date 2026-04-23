🏀 2026 WNBA Elo Team Power Rankings and Player Rankings 📈
Power ratings for every WNBA team and player this season.
This page contains a list of WNBA teams with their Elo ratings for the 2026 season. (Note: This is basic Elo, so no adjustments for trades, injuries, etc. for the moment.) I also list the win probabilities generated by those ratings, plus a WNBA player ranking that ports over my LAKER ratings from the NBA — here is a full explainer of how those work.
For last year’s landing page, click here.
Table of Contents
2026 WNBA LAKER player ratings ✨Coming Soon!✨
🏀 2026 WNBA Elo ratings and forecast 📈
🏀 Today's games 👀
🏀 2026 WNBA LAKER player ratings 📈
✨Coming Soon!✨
📊 Historical Elo and Advanced Metrics Spreadsheet
Similar to in the NBA, NHL, MLB and the NFL, this season paid subscribers will have access to a constantly updating spreadsheet of LAKER and a variety of other advanced player metrics, plus historical team metrics and seasonal team Elo rating summaries for all of WNBA history.
The link for the folder is below the paywall: