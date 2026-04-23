This page contains a list of WNBA teams with their Elo ratings for the 2026 season. (Note: This is basic Elo, so no adjustments for trades, injuries, etc. for the moment.) I also list the win probabilities generated by those ratings, plus a WNBA player ranking that ports over my LAKER ratings from the NBA — here is a full explainer of how those work.

For last year’s landing page, click here.

Table of Contents

🏀 2026 WNBA Elo ratings and forecast 📈

🏀 Today's games 👀

🏀 2026 WNBA LAKER player ratings 📈

✨Coming Soon!✨

📊 Historical Elo and Advanced Metrics Spreadsheet

Similar to in the NBA, NHL, MLB and the NFL, this season paid subscribers will have access to a constantly updating spreadsheet of LAKER and a variety of other advanced player metrics, plus historical team metrics and seasonal team Elo rating summaries for all of WNBA history.

The link for the folder is below the paywall: