📈2026 NFL Odds Tracker and Elo Ratings🏈
Aggregated predictions, Elo rankings and forecasts for every NFL team this season.
The following table is a list of NFL teams with their aggregated prediction-market odds and Elo ratings with projected wins for the 2026 season. You can find last year’s NFL rankings page here.
Table of Contents
2026 NFL Elo rankings and win projections
Upcoming NFL games
Quarterback EPA ratings
🏈 2026 NFL Prediction Market Aggregator 📈
🏈 2026 NFL Elo Ratings and Playoff Forecast 📈
Coming soon!
🏈 Upcoming NFL games 👀
Coming soon!
🏈 2026 NFL QB EPA ratings 💪
Coming soon!
📊 Historical Elo and QB Data Spreadsheet
Similar to in the NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA, this season paid subscribers will have access to a constantly updating spreadsheet of historical QB EPA metrics, plus historical team metrics and seasonal team Elo rating summaries for all of NFL history.
The link for the folder is below the paywall: