The following table is a list of NFL teams with their aggregated prediction-market odds and Elo ratings with projected wins for the 2026 season. You can find last year’s NFL rankings page here.

Table of Contents

2026 NFL prediction market odds aggregator

2026 NFL Elo rankings and win projections

Upcoming NFL games

Quarterback EPA ratings

Historical Elo and QB Data Spreadsheet

🏈 2026 NFL Prediction Market Aggregator 📈

🏈 2026 NFL Elo Ratings and Playoff Forecast 📈

Coming soon!

🏈 Upcoming NFL games 👀

Coming soon!

🏈 2026 NFL QB EPA ratings 💪

Coming soon!

📊 Historical Elo and QB Data Spreadsheet

Similar to in the NBA, NHL, MLB and WNBA, this season paid subscribers will have access to a constantly updating spreadsheet of historical QB EPA metrics, plus historical team metrics and seasonal team Elo rating summaries for all of NFL history.

The link for the folder is below the paywall: