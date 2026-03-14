The following table is a list of MLB teams with their Elo ratings and their predicted wins throughout the 2026 season. Find the full list of Elo games here. See last year’s version here. Also, check out the other forecast models here.

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2026 MLB Elo ratings and win projections

Today’s game predictions

2025 MLB Wins Above Replacement leaderboard (✨Coming Soon!✨)

Historical WAR data spreadsheet (✨Coming Soon!✨)

⚾ 2026 MLB Elo ratings and win projections📈

Note: These ratings start the 2026 season as a regressed version of last year’s final ratings.

⚾ Today's schedule 👀

📈 2026 MLB Wins Above Replacement leaderboard ⚾

(✨Coming Soon!✨)

📊 Historical WAR Data Spreadsheet

Similar to in the NBA and NHL, this season paid subscribers will have access to a constantly updating spreadsheet of JEFFBAGWELL Wins Above Replacement and a variety of other advanced player metrics, plus historical team metrics and seasonal team Elo rating summaries for all of MLB history.

The link for last year’s sheet is below the paywall — 2026’s version will be added after the season begins: