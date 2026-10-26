The following page contains a list of NHL teams with their Elo ratings and projected wins for the 2026-27 season. It also features Goals Above Replacement data, which is described here. Find the raw GAR and Elo data in the spreadsheet folder here. Also, check out the other updating models here.

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🏒 2026-27 NHL Elo ratings and win projections📉

Note: These ratings start the 2026-27 season as a regressed version of last year’s final ratings.

🏒 Upcoming Games 👀

🏒 2026-27 NHL team aggregated market forecast 📈

❄️ 2026-27 NHL Goals Above Replacement leaderboard 🏒

📊 Historical NHL Data Spreadsheet

Similar to in the NBA, this season paid subscribers will have access to a constantly updating spreadsheet of Goals Above Replacement and a variety of other advanced player metrics, plus historical team metrics and seasonal team Elo rating summaries for all of NHL history.

The link for this year’s sheet is below the paywall: