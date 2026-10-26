The following page contains my 2026-27 season predictions for each NBA team, and my LAKER player ratings. For more info about how it works, see below. Also check out all the updating forecasts here. For last year’s page, click here.

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🏀 2026-27 NBA Elo forecast 📈

🏀 Upcoming Games 👀

🏀 2026-27 NBA team aggregated market forecast 📈

🏀 2026-27 NBA LAKER leaderboard 📈

🏀 2026-27 NBA player percentiles 📈

Check out what every player is good (or bad) at in my latest percentile grades:

Coming soon!

How the NBA Elo forecast model works

The forecast is built on Elo, the same basic family of ratings used for chess, soccer and my NFL and NHL models. Every team has a rating based on how it’s performed and whom it’s played, with adjustments for opponent quality and home court. Those ratings produce win probabilities for each game, and from there the model simulates the rest of the season thousands of times to estimate standings, playoff odds and championship chances.

As I did last year, I actually keep two Elo ratings for every team: one for the regular season and one for the playoffs.

The biggest change this year is that the settings are no longer based on hand-picked assumptions. I fitted every constant in the model against the complete NBA game log — all 77,325 games from 1946-47 through last June — and in a few places, the answers were pretty different from what I had been using.

🏀 Two tracks, with two different kinds of memory

The regular-season rating is supposed to capture day-to-day form: the part of team quality that moves around over the course of an 82-game season, amid injuries, schedule effects and all the usual noise.

The playoff rating is intentionally slower-moving. It is meant to reflect a more durable version of team quality, which can matter more in May and June, when rotations shorten and the games start looking less like a random Tuesday in February.

Once I fitted the two ratings separately, that distinction emerged pretty naturally.

The regular-season rating changes quickly during the season but forgets a lot over the summer. Each game moves it substantially, but only about 61% of the rating carries over from one season to the next.

The playoff rating does almost the opposite. It changes slowly during the season but retains much more of its history, with roughly 91% carrying over each offseason.

So the playoff track is not really just “regular-season Elo, but for playoff games.” It is better thought of as the model’s long-term memory. That is what makes it useful in April: one hot month or one bad March is less likely to send it flying in either direction.

There is also one correction I need to make from last year. I wrote then that the playoff rating updated “more heavily from postseason games.” Once I actually fitted the model, that turned out not to be true. Playoff games move the regular-season rating more than they move the playoff rating.

That sounds strange at first, but it makes sense given what the two ratings are doing. A playoff run is extremely strong evidence about how good a team is right now, so the fast-moving rating should react to it. The slower rating is specifically designed not to overreact to any short stretch of games, even an important one.

The two ratings are still connected. Regular-season games move the playoff rating at about 59% of the rate that they move the regular-season rating, which keeps the longer-term track from becoming detached from what teams are actually doing.

I also tested the more extreme version of this idea: What if regular-season results simply stopped affecting the playoff rating at all?

It does worse. In fact, it is the worst-performing option in every era I tested, including the 2020s.

There is some evidence that the regular season has become less predictive of postseason success. The correlation between regular-season record and playoff wins has fallen from about .70 in the 2010s to .65 so far in the 2020s. But that is still a long way from saying the regular season tells us nothing about the playoffs.

🏀 Does the second rating actually help?

That was the part I most wanted to test, because adding another rating only makes sense if it fixes a problem that a normal Elo rating actually has.

One familiar criticism of regular-season ratings is that they can underrate experienced playoff teams while overrating teams that pile up wins during the regular season and then struggle in May.

Under a single-track Elo, that effect does show up. In the 2010s, teams with deeper recent playoff histories beat their postseason Elo expectations by a statistically significant amount.

Under the dual-track version, that advantage disappears. In other words, by the time the playoffs start, the second rating has already accounted for most of the thing we would otherwise describe as “playoff experience.”

And importantly, there is no playoff-experience variable in the model. It does not know how many series a roster has played, how many rings its stars have won or how long a team has been together. All it sees is game results.

The split also shows up at the individual-team level. The difference between a team’s two ratings is not merely a watered-down copy of its regular-season Elo; about two-thirds of the variation in that gap is specific to the team itself.

Last spring, for example, Boston had one of the league’s biggest positive playoff adjustments, while San Antonio had one of its largest negative ones — essentially the same distinction I was writing about at the time.

🏀 Home court is worth MUCH less than it used to be

This is probably the biggest practical change in the model.

The old version assigned the same home-court advantage — 90 Elo points, or roughly three points on the scoreboard — to every season from 1947 onward. There is no good reason to do that when NBA home-court advantage has changed so dramatically over time:

Rather than choose the historical breakpoints myself, I let the fitting process determine where the eras should begin and end. The best version settled on five separate home-court eras.

For the current era, beginning in 2020, home court is worth only 41 Elo points — less than half the old constant.

That is a meaningful difference. Any model still using the old value is giving home teams considerably more credit than recent NBA results justify.

Two other things came out of the home-court work.

First, home court appears to matter more in the playoffs than in the regular season, by about 19 Elo points. That figure controls for the underlying rating gap between the teams, so it is not simply a product of the better team usually having home court.

Interestingly, my NHL model finds the opposite: home ice is weaker in the playoffs than in the regular season in every era.

Second, I do not make a special COVID adjustment.

I do that in the NHL model because home-ice advantage collapsed in empty arenas and then bounced back. The NBA does not show the same pattern. Home teams won 54.51% of games in 2021, compared with 54.45% in 2022, 54.43% in 2024 and 54.44% in 2025.

In the NBA, at least, weak home-court advantage does not look like a temporary pandemic effect. It looks like the new baseline.

🏀 The rest of the gory details

Margin of victory still matters, so blowouts tell the model more than close wins. But the fitted relationship is much closer to linear than in the version I originally inherited, which assumed fairly sharp diminishing returns. In practical terms, a 20-point win really does tell us roughly twice as much as a 10-point win.

The rating scale stays fixed. A 1500 rating means an average team, and I do not allow the fitting process to redefine that. When I initially let the baseline float, it wandered up to 1537, which would have quietly changed the meaning of every rating published on the old scale. The average team today rates at 1504, which is where it should be.

The simulation also handles several NBA-specific schedule quirks explicitly.

The play-in uses the playoff rating, but those games count toward neither the regular-season nor playoff record.

The NBA Cup final changes both teams’ ratings but does not count as a regular-season game. The Cup quarterfinals and semifinals do.

For seeding, the simulation follows the NBA’s actual tiebreaker order — head-to-head record, division-leader status, conference record, record against playoff teams and point differential — instead of using a shortcut.

There is also the question of the unfinished schedule. The NBA initially publishes only 80 of each team’s 82 games because two dates depend on the Cup bracket.

The model resolves that as part of each simulation. The missing games always come from a specific pool of conference, non-division opponents that are scheduled to meet only three times, and the home team is determined by the league’s scheduling rules. After simulating the Cup, the model fills every team back out to 82 games.

Those matchups are resampled from simulation to simulation, so the small amount of uncertainty created by the unfinished schedule is preserved rather than hidden.

🏀 Limitations

All that being said, this is still a results-only model.

It knows who won, by how much and where the game was played. It does not know that a star tore his ACL, that a team traded its best player or that three starters are sitting out the second night of a back-to-back.

Those things only enter the ratings once they start affecting results.

That is useful for some of the tests above. If the model ends up capturing something that looks like playoff experience, for example, we know it did not get there because I explicitly told it which teams were experienced.

But the tradeoff is obvious: when a team changes suddenly, Elo can be slow to catch up. A contender that trades away its best player may remain overrated for a while, and the slower-moving playoff rating will generally take even longer to adjust.

Also, for now, the forecast is entirely stats-based. In previous versions, I have also offered a “Composite Mode” that blended the Elo forecast with betting-market probabilities, which can incorporate injuries, lineup news and other information much faster than a scoreboard-only model can.

That piece is not up and running yet this season. When it returns, I intend to keep it alongside the pure Elo forecast rather than replacing it, so the model’s own view remains visible.

Historical NBA Data Spreadsheet

This season, paid subscribers will have access to a constantly updating spreadsheet of LAKER and a variety of other advanced player metrics, plus historical team metrics, going back to the 1976 NBA-ABA merger — and team Elo rating season summaries for all of NBA history.

The link for the Elo archive folder and this year’s sheet is below the paywall: