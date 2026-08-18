⚽ 2026-27 English Premier League Tracker 📈
Aggregating each team's market odds to avoid relegation, finish highly or win the 2026-27 EPL championship.
This page contains a list of 2026-27 English Premier League teams with their aggregated market odds1 to avoid relegation, finish at a certain level in the EPL table and win the title. Odds were normalized within each subset of the competition to produce the correct total number of successes.
For all updating models, click here.
Filed under: Soccer, Updating models
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1
Via Polymarket, Kalshi, FanDuel and DraftKings.