The following table is a list of NFL teams with their point-spread power ratings and projected wins for the 2025 season. (Note: I may also add traditional Elo ratings as we get closer to the season, for storytelling purposes.) Scroll further down for projections of upcoming games and QB Expected Points Added (EPA) ratings. And you can find last year’s NFL rankings page here.

🏈 2025 NFL power rankings and win projections 📈

How it works: These power ratings are based on the same essential framework as the Simple Rating System, but they account for home-field advantage and the recency of each game. Results from this season are also blended into a long-term prior power rating that combines a team’s previous three seasons’ ratings with inferred ratings from a mix of betting- and prediction-market odds to give a best estimate of a team’s quality on offense and defense going forward. Those ratings then are used to simulate the season (complete with tie-breakers!) using the amazing nflseedR package for R.

🏈 Upcoming NFL games 👀

🏈 2024 NFL QB EPA ratings 💪

